Tsunami Sweep: 15 tonnes garbage cleared in five hours

Around 1,250 participated in the ‘Tsunami Sweep’ today for five hours and cleared 15 tonnes of garbage from the city.

The sweep was conducted as part of Coimbatore Vizha in association with Young Indians, Round Table 31 and 20, Building Association of India and CREDAI.

The drive, that began at around 6 a.m. ended up at 11 a.m., saw enthusiastic volunteers clearing waste from the 30 km stretch between Gandhi Park and Anaikatti.

“It is really nice to see youngsters participating enthusiastically in the drive. It shows their commitment to keep their city neat and clean,” said Manoj Krishna Kumar, Swachh Bharat ambassador ,Young India.

Gloves, bags and masks were provided to the participants.