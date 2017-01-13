TTDC launches app for tourists

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation on Friday launched mobile app that would provide information about the entire State with audio facilities for the benefit of tourists.

The app – pinakin – covers Tamil Nadu’s tourist spots such as Mamallapuram, Thanjavur Big Temple, Gangai Konda Cholapuram and Darasuram presently. It would be expanded to include other places in a phased manner.

The mobile app, created in Tamil and English, is compatible for both iOS and Androids devices. With this tourists can visit the places without the assistance of guides.

Tourists can download the app free of cost from iStore or Playstore before visiting these tourists spots.

A tourism mart was planned for December 2015 to promote the tourism sector, but it did not happen due to the preparations for the May 2016 Assembly elections and IATO convention.

The Tourism Mart of Tamil Nadu would be held for three days from May 20 in Chennai. It will bring together all stake holders of tourism industry and other Government departments such as Art, Culture, Handloom and Handicraft.