Coimbatore


TTV Dinakaran might become Chief Minister one day, says loyalist MLA

Covai Post Network
February 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Dropping a hint that TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary, might one day replace the current Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy, R. Thangathurai, a ruling party MLA for Nilakottai has said that Dinakaran might become Chief Minister soon.

Thangathurai, a hardcore V.K. Sasikala supporter and the sitting Nilakottai MLA in Dindigul district, who returned to his constituency after the trust vote told media persons that Dinakaran has worked hard for the growth of the party and deserves to be the Chief Minster one day.

It may be recalled that Thangathurai had earlier said that Sasikala would become Chief Minister soon, following which O. Panneerselvam was made to resign. Now he is batting for the case of Dinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew, who was ousted from the AIADMK by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

