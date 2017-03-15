“TTV Dinakaran’s nomination illegal as he is not even a member of AIADMK”- Ma Foi Pandiarajan.

The O. Paneerselvam camp has come out against the proposal of the AIADMK to nominate TTV Dinakaran for the RK Nagar bye-elctions saying he was not even a primary member of the party. His candidature should be deemed illegal, said OPS camp leader Ma Foi Pandiarajan.

Camp members have gone to Delhi to meet Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and told the media that though Dinakaran had claimed he had submitted an apology letter to the late leader J Jayalalitha, it was evident that it had not been accepted and Dinakaran had not been readmitted to the party.

“Our camp, which is the real AIADMK, will announce the official candidate for the RK Nagar by-poll in a couple of days,” Pandiarajan said.

“It is for the ECI to decide on our petition and declare the election of VK Sasikala as party general secretary null and void. The ECI would take a call on the elevation of TTV Dinakaran as party deputy general secretary too. We expect that the ECI would announce its decision on the allocation of two leaves symbol and the fate of Sasikala and Dinakaran, before the nomination for RK Nagar by poll ends,” V. Maithreyan, MP, said.