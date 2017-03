A 55-year old sanitation worker was trampled to death by an elephant in Oomapalayam village in Mettupalayam.

The worker, Bhadran, along with his wife Nanjammal was going home around 10.30 on Sunday when an elephant being chased by the villagers attacked them and hurled him, police said. Nanjammal managed to escape.

Though Bhadran was rushed to the Government Hospital here, he succumbed to his injuries soon.