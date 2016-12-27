Tusker with injuries found

A tusker was found with injuries near Semmedu in Coimbatore today by villagers. The tusker was reportedly found standing near bushes and according to the people, it was limping.

“The elephant could be around 10-feet tall and 20 years of age. It is not walking normally like other elephants,” a villager said.

The tusker was found very close to the area where another tusker died of Anthrax on Friday.

While villagers continue to claim that the elephant had deep injuries, Forest officials claimed that the elephant was healthy.

“The elephant had stayed there for a long time. It will move into to the reserve during evening. We have not seen any external injuries as of now,” said an official.

Meanwhile Anti-Poaching Watchers (APWs) were gearing up to drive the tusker back into forest.

Four elephants – a calf in Sirumugai; a tusker in the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve; a tusker in Sathyamangalam, and another in Madukkarai range were found dead in the last five days.