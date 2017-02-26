Two accused in Kerala actress molestation case brought to city for investigation

As part of the investigation in the case of abduction and alleged molestation of a Kerala film actress in Kochi, two accused in the case were brought to the city early today.

Learning that Sunilkumar and Vijesh were said to have stayed in Peelamedu and Srirampura in the city, a team of police from Ernakulam and Aluva brought them here for holding inquiry with the house owners, police sources said.

The team questioned a person whose two-wheeler was being used by Sunilkumar. However, the two-wheeler owner is said to have informed that he had lodged a complaint that his bike was stolen. They also inquired with a youth with whom Vijesh had shared a room, they said.

After investigation, the team returned to Kerala, police said.