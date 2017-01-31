FLASH NEWS SC refuses to stay Jallikattu ordinance, expresses unhappiness over the Jallikattu protests in Chennai, reports India launched 8 operational missions covering meteorological, navigation, earth observation, communication satellites: President Mukherjee India ratified Paris agreement on Oct 2, 2016, sending a strong message of our commitment to combating climate change: President Budget 2017: National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme has been launched with a budget outlay of Rs. Ten thousand crore: President RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports

Coimbatore


Two arrested for making 1500 prank calls to PCR

Covai Post Network
January 31, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Two persons were arrested today for making prank calls to the Police Control Room here and giving misleading information.

Following an increase in the number of calls to the control room in the last two months, police conducted investigation.

They found out two persons – R. Srikanth (41) of Vedapatti in the city and P. Selvaraj (40) of Othakaalmandapam on the outskirts – were making such prank calls.

While Srikanth has made 652 calls, Selvaraj 843 calls in the last 45 days. The duo would be produced before the court late in the evening.

Due to such misleading calls, police get confused and are not able to respond to the genuine calls on time, police added.

