Two arrested for making 1500 prank calls to PCR

Two persons were arrested today for making prank calls to the Police Control Room here and giving misleading information.

Following an increase in the number of calls to the control room in the last two months, police conducted investigation.

They found out two persons – R. Srikanth (41) of Vedapatti in the city and P. Selvaraj (40) of Othakaalmandapam on the outskirts – were making such prank calls.

While Srikanth has made 652 calls, Selvaraj 843 calls in the last 45 days. The duo would be produced before the court late in the evening.

Due to such misleading calls, police get confused and are not able to respond to the genuine calls on time, police added.