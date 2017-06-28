08 Aug 2017, Edition - 756, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Rupee firms up 5 paise to 63.75 against the US dollar
  • After Kerala HC quashes life ban, Sreesanth hopes to be a part of 2019 World Cup
  • SC dismisses PIL to make yoga compulsory in schools
  • Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality
  • Jose Mourinho desires to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford
Coimbatore

Two commit suicide in city

Covai Post Network
June 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A man was run over by a train in what is suspected to be a suicide.

The public noticed a man, about 35 years old, lying on the track near Tidel Park in Peelamedu area. They raised alarm but by then a train ran over him, police said.

Railway police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

In another incident, the body of a person was found lying at Selvapuram Bus stand in the city this morning, police said.

Inquiry revealed that the deceased, Ramachandran was a jeweller residing in Kempatti Colony and committed suicide by consuming poison, police said. He is believed to have failed to supply ornaments to customers from whom he had taken gold bars. He is believed to have consumed poison late last night, police added.

