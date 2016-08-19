31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Two-day sari exhibition

Covai Post Network
August 19, 2016

Sari store Kanakavalli has organised a two-day exhibition-cum-sale of saris today and tomorrow.

On display would be range of cotton handloom saris, muslins, linens, mutka silks, tussars and much more. It would also showcasing brand Urdir from Chennai. Urdir is a curated collection of woven marvels showcasing the beauty of Indian handlooms in its many moods and myriad avatars. Their master weavers continue to delight clients in the myriad ways of interpreting the play of warp and weft, and the skillful embellishments that are manifested in this art form. The sale is between 10 a.m.and 8 p.m.

