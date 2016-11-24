Two-day seminar on alternate forms of child care begins

The two-day seminar on alternate forms of child care, conducted by UNICEF and Indian Council for Child Welfare, Tamil Nadu, began here today.

Inaugurating the seminar at Sree Annapoorna Hall in R.S. Puram here, District Collector T.N. Hariharan called for more alternate forms of child care system in today’s demanding world.

Later addressing the media, Girija Kumarbabu, ICCW-TN honorary general secretary said experts who spoke in today’s sessions discussed issues relating to child adoption, foster care and sponsorship.

“Child adoption is the best form of alternative care. In New Delhi the norms and rules are easy. People wishing to adopt can apply through online so that they can avoid brokers,” she said.

More than 70 members of child care department from various districts in Tamil Nadu participated.