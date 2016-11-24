FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Two-day seminar on alternate forms of child care begins

Covai Post Network
November 24, 2016

The two-day seminar on alternate forms of child care, conducted by UNICEF and Indian Council for Child Welfare, Tamil Nadu, began here today.

Inaugurating the seminar at Sree Annapoorna Hall in R.S. Puram here, District Collector T.N. Hariharan called for more alternate forms of child care system in today’s demanding world.

Later addressing the media, Girija Kumarbabu, ICCW-TN honorary general secretary said experts who spoke in today’s sessions discussed issues relating to child adoption, foster care and sponsorship.

“Child adoption is the best form of alternative care. In New Delhi the norms and rules are easy. People wishing to adopt can apply through online so that they can avoid brokers,” she said.

More than 70 members of child care department from various districts in Tamil Nadu participated.

Comments 4
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Laila Bear] - Dec 31, 2016
Great post. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Aurelio Gonzeles] - Jan 05, 2017
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I've been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates. http://salaryitis.com/blogs/61743/191475/major-niche-recipe-ideas [Eliseo] - Jan 11, 2017
I really wanted to make a small word to appreciate you for the nice pointers you are placing at this site. My time intensive internet look up has now been recognized with sensible suggestions to exchange with my best friends. I 'd say that most of us visitors are undoubtedly endowed to live in a perfect community with very many outstanding people with beneficial secrets. I feel really fortunate to have seen your webpage and look forward to so many more exciting moments reading here. Thank you once again for everything. http://www.kiwibox.com/erikaruiz14/blog/entry/138993401/steam-cleaning-discussed/?pPage=0 [steam cleaning] - Feb 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS