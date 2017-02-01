FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Two detained under Goondas Act

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017

Two persons were detained under the Goondas Act for allegedly robbing gold and cash from a house posing as police personnel.

The two – I. Mohammed Rizwan (30) from Krishnagiri and R. Muthukrishnan (46) from Paramakudi – were arrested by the City police after they looted around 150 sovereign jewellery and Rs. 40 lakhs cash from a house at Ramanujam Nagar in Singanallur on October 5, 2016.

They were arrested and later lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The City police later suggested the District Administration that the two be detained under the Goondas Act. Subsequently the two were detained under the Act and shifted to the convicts’ quarters.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS