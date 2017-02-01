Two detained under Goondas Act

Two persons were detained under the Goondas Act for allegedly robbing gold and cash from a house posing as police personnel.

The two – I. Mohammed Rizwan (30) from Krishnagiri and R. Muthukrishnan (46) from Paramakudi – were arrested by the City police after they looted around 150 sovereign jewellery and Rs. 40 lakhs cash from a house at Ramanujam Nagar in Singanallur on October 5, 2016.

They were arrested and later lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The City police later suggested the District Administration that the two be detained under the Goondas Act. Subsequently the two were detained under the Act and shifted to the convicts’ quarters.