Two die and five injured in cracker unit blast

Covai Post Network
January 2, 2017
Pudukkottai: Two persons, Arumugan (50) and Vellaiyammal (30), died on the spot and five others were injured in a cracker unit blast in Kilanilaikottai, near Thirumayam, in Pudukkottai district.

The injured included five-year-old Kishore and four women, Mallika, Lakhs, Fiji, and Selvi, who were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the stored firecrackers with water jets, thus preventing the possibility of further blasts at the unit. The accident alleged occurred when workers were transporting the crackers for a temple festival.

Police arrested M Gunasekharan, the proprietor of the cracker unit. SP Loganathan visited the spot and held enquiries.

