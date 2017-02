Two persons were killed on the spot, when their two wheeler collided against a lorry in Madukkarai on Coimbatore-Palakkad National Highway today.

The deceased have been identified as Harikrishnan and Senthilkumar of Gandhipark in the city, police said.

Under the impact of the collision, one person was thrown out of the two-wheeler, while another went under the lorry, killing both on the spot.

Further investigations are on.