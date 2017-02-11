Two died as Oxygen cylinder laden van collides with lorry

Thanjavur: Two load-men travelling in an Oxygen cylinder laden van died on the spot when it dashed against a gravel laden lorry from behind here in the early hours of today.

The van carrying Oxygen cylinders from Thuvakudi in Tiruchy district was on its way to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvarur. The van reportedly attempted to overtake the gravel laden lorry, bound for Thiruthuraipoondi from Karur, proceeding ahead of it on the Vilar bypass when it lost control and hit on its side.

In the mishap, the front portion of the van crumbled beyond recognition and the two load-men namely Munusamy (35) and Augustin (30), both hailing from Thuvakudi area and travelling in the ill-fated van, were crushed to death on the spot while driver Baskaran was injured. Baskaran has been hospitalized.

On being informed, Thanjavur taluk police rushed to the spot and arranged to send the bodies to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.