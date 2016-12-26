Two elephants, including one in Mudumalai camp, die

A nine-year-old elephant in a camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, died today showing symptoms of dysentery.

The male elephant was one of the three which were brought to the camp in 2013, after they were found destroying human habitations and farmers’ crops in Thirunavannamalai and nearby areas in Tamil Nadu.

The elephant named Bharathi, suddenly developed dysentery early today and died in the afternoon, forest department sources said.

Twenty-six year old Narmada, which was captured along with Bharathi had died one month ago in the camp, following stomach ache and dysentery.

Meanwhile, the body of a male elephant calf was found in Varamalai area of Kothamandi North beat in Sirumugai range in Coimbatore district today, they said.

The cause of the death of both the elephants will be known after post mortem, sources said.

In the meantime, the administration has taken steps to administer anti-anthrax injection to cattle in and around Madukkarai range on the outskirts, following the deaths of two elephants from the disease.