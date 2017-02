The Southern Railway is setting up two escalators at Skywalk area at the City railway station to ease the congestion.

The escalators, connecting the station entrance and platform number 1A, are already hoisted in position this morning and after installation and testing, are expected to be commissioned by March end, Southern Railway spokesperson said.

Passenger carrying capacity of each escalator, with a vertical height of 4.84 metres, is 9,000 persons per hour.