Two farmers die of shock as crops fail

Two farmers died of shock in Thanjavur district due to crop failure.

Kannusamy, 65, of Athivetti village in Pattukottai taluk, had raised samba crops in two-acre land which he had taken on lease. In the absence of water for irrigation, the crops failed. On Tuesday he went to his field where he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. On information, revenue officials rushed there and conducted enquiry.

In another incident, Muruganandam, 46, of Alangudi village in Papanasam taluk, died of shock as his crops failed. Sources said that he, like Kannusamy, was very much worried and depressed as the paddy crops failed.

Muruganandam too went to his field where suffered heart attack and died. He is survived by his wife Kavitha and three children.