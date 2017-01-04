FLASH NEWS Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Two farmers die of shock as crops fail

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

Two farmers died of shock in Thanjavur district due to crop failure.

Kannusamy, 65, of Athivetti village in Pattukottai taluk, had raised samba crops in two-acre land which he had taken on lease. In the absence of water for irrigation, the crops failed. On Tuesday he went to his field where he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. On information, revenue officials rushed there and conducted enquiry.

In another incident, Muruganandam, 46, of Alangudi village in Papanasam taluk, died of shock as his crops failed. Sources said that he, like Kannusamy, was very much worried and depressed as the paddy crops failed.

Muruganandam too went to his field where suffered heart attack and died. He is survived by his wife Kavitha and three children.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS