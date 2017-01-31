Two, including two-year-old girl, fatally knocked down by speeding vehicles

Thanjavur: Two persons, including a two-year-old girl, were fatally knocked down by speeding vehicles in road accidents that took place at two different places in the district.

The two-year-old Karunya, daughter of Rajeswaran and resident of Ellammal Colony, Pillaiyarpatti village near Thanjavur, was playing on the ground in front of her house on Monday evening when she was run over by a speeding load van. Karunya sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Tamil University Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

In another incident, 58-year-old Veeramani, a washer man and resident of Saliyamangalam village, was riding his bicycle at Ammapettai Four Road area late on Monday evening when a speeding private bus bound for Mannargudi from Thanjavur hit his bicycle. In the mishap, Veeramani sustained grievous injuries and lay battling for life on the road amidst a pool of blood. People in the surrounding areas arranged to send him in an ambulance to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. He, however, died on the way to hospital. Ammapettai Police have registered a case and are investigating.