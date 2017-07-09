Two injured in group clash between Munnani workers and Tamil refugees

A Hindu Munnani functionary and a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, were injured, following clash between two group of persons last night in Boluvampatti on the city outskirts.
The trouble reportedly brewed, as a Munnani worker interfered when two groups of Tamil refugees from Alandurai camp started fighting over a dispute while playing Volley Ball there, police said today.
Angered over the interference, some Tamil refugees assaulted the worker and hearing about the incident a group of Munnani workes and functionaries rushed to the spot, resulting in a clash between them, they said.
In the melee, Munnani rural secretary, Ramesh sustained sickle injuries on his head and was immediately rushed to Government Hospital in the midnight.
Similarly, one Tamil refugee was also admitted to the Hospital, police said.
A large number of police force has deployed in and around the Camp, even as interrogations are on with locals, they said.
