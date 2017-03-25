Two killed, 3 injured as car rams into lorry

Two persons were killed on the spot and three others injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry here today.

Gnanasekaran, 60, who runs a travel agency in Karaikudi, was proceeding to Chidambaram in his car along with his wife Devi (55) and two other relatives.

When the car was nearing Thalavapalayam, the driver of the car, Karuppiah (58), tried to overtake a lorry that was ahead of their vehicle. Karuppiah lost control of the car and rammed into the lorry that was on its way to Nagapattinam from Tiruchi.

Gnanasekaran and Karuppiah died on the spot while Devi and their relatives Gurumurthy (67) and Rajalakshmi (60) were injured. All the three injured were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Thanjavur Taluk Police Station have registered a case.