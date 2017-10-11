Two killed in accidents involving lorries

Two persons were killed in two different accidents involving lorries in the city. According to police, the first accident took place at the Coimbatore-Palakkad L&T By pass Road near Pattanampudur Pirivu. Sedhurajan (23) of Thittakudi in Cuddalore, who was driving the lorry at a very high speed, suddenly brought the vehicle to a halt. Another lorry coming behind rammed against Sedhurajan’s vehicle. The driver of the second lorry, Sakthi, died on the spot.

His body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem. In the second accident on Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road, a motorbike was hit from the back by a lorry, driven by one Amjad Khan. The motorist, Rajendran, who sustained head injuries was rushed to a private hospital at Kovundampalayam, where he died. Rajendran’s body was later shifted to CMCH for post-mortem.