  • Central Information Commission says SIT on black money is a ‘public authority’ under RTI act; asks SIT to appoint CPIO
  • SC says age of consent cannot be lowered; complaint must be filed within one year of rape
  • Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by poll starts today; three pronged election among Congress, BJP and AAP.
  • Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat by-poll: BJP candidate Swaran Singh Salari and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar cast their votes
Coimbatore

Two killed in accidents involving lorries

Covai Post Network
October 11, 2017
Image credit : illustrative image

Two persons were killed in two different accidents involving lorries in the city. According to police, the first accident took place at the Coimbatore-Palakkad L&T By pass Road near Pattanampudur Pirivu. Sedhurajan (23) of Thittakudi in Cuddalore, who was driving the lorry at a very high speed, suddenly brought the vehicle to a halt. Another lorry coming behind rammed against Sedhurajan’s vehicle. The driver of the second lorry, Sakthi, died on the spot.

His body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem. In the second accident on Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road, a motorbike was hit from the back by a lorry, driven by one Amjad Khan. The motorist, Rajendran, who sustained head injuries was rushed to a private hospital at Kovundampalayam, where he died. Rajendran’s body was later shifted to CMCH for post-mortem.

