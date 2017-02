Two persons were killed, when their car collided with a lorry at Avanashipalayam in Tirupur district early today.

According to police, Shanmugham, running a hotel in the city, was returning home after attending a function in Karur, along with his friend Anand, who was driving the vehicle.

The car suddenly collided against a lorry coming out of a petrol bunk at Tirupur-Dharapuram road, killing both on the spot.

Further investigations are on.