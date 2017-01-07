Two minor girls who eloped were rescued, lovers arrested

Thanjavur: Two class ten students, who had eloped in separate incidents were rescued and their lovers arrested on the charge of kidnapping the minor girls.

Sources said, a 15-year-old girl, hailing from Thennamanadu in Orathanadu taluk and studying in a private higher secondary school there left as usual for school on December 18 but did not return home in the evening. Based on a complaint lodged by her mother, Orathanadu Police registered a case of ‘girl missing’ and were investigating.

As part of the investigation, police closely monitored the call details of her mobile, which showed that she was in Tiruppur.

Subsequently, a police team led by SI Bharathidasan went to Tiruppur, where police found her living with her lover, Kaju (20), hailing from Kerala. Police brought the lovers to Orathanadu and conducted enquiry. Then, it was discovered that she had become acquainted with Kaju following a ‘missed call’.

Police gave her counselling and advised her to return with her parents. As she refused, she was produced in the judicial magistrate court and sent to a government home on Friday. Kaju was arrested on the charge of kidnapping the girl.

In another incident, a girl hailing from Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Orathanadu and studying in Class 10 went missing on January 4. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, Orathanadu police registered a case of ‘girl missing’ and conducted investigation.

Investigations revealed that she had eloped with Manokaran (20) of Pinnaiyur village and had been staying at his house. Subsequently, police went to Pinnaiyur and rescued the girl and arrested Manokaran on the charge of kidnapping the girl. As she refused to go along with her parents, she was produced in the magistrate court on Friday and sent to the government home.