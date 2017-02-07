Two more deaths reported, toll rises to six in Govt Hospital

With two more deaths reported in the Government Hospital here, the death toll due to H1N1 (swine flu) rose to six so far, even as 15 persons, including five women, are undergoing treatment in the special ward in the hospital.

The 58-year old Palanisamy, hailing from Karamadai in the rural limits, was admitted with swine flu symptoms on January 27. He died without responding to treatment last evening, hospital sources said.

Similarly, a 32-year old woman, Sathyavani of the city, admitted to the hospital on February 4, died last night, bringing the death toll up to six, they said.

A one-year-old boy also died in a private hospital here a week ago.

Meanwhile, the health department has formed special teams that are being deputed to the areas where the deceased hailed from, to examine and supply drugs to family members and the public, they said.

The staff, doctors and nurses were administered anti-swine flu injection as a preventive measure, while the hospital has enough stock of capsules to provide to those who are coming with the symptoms, the sources said.