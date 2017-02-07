FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale

Coimbatore


Two more deaths reported, toll rises to six in Govt Hospital

Covai Post Network
February 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With two more deaths reported in the Government Hospital here, the death toll due to H1N1 (swine flu) rose to six so far, even as 15 persons, including five women, are undergoing treatment in the special ward in the hospital.

The 58-year old Palanisamy, hailing from Karamadai in the rural limits, was admitted with swine flu symptoms on January 27. He died without responding to treatment last evening, hospital sources said.

Similarly, a 32-year old woman, Sathyavani of the city, admitted to the hospital on February 4, died last night, bringing the death toll up to six, they said.

A one-year-old boy also died in a private hospital here a week ago.

Meanwhile, the health department has formed special teams that are being deputed to the areas where the deceased hailed from, to examine and supply drugs to family members and the public, they said.

The staff, doctors and nurses were administered anti-swine flu injection as a preventive measure, while the hospital has enough stock of capsules to provide to those who are coming with the symptoms, the sources said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS