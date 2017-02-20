FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


Two more deaths take A H1N1 influenza toll to 16, 29 being treated

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With two more deaths reported in the city today, the death toll due to A (H1N1) (swine flu) registered at 16 in the last three months, even as 29 persons are undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital as of now.

The 47-year-old Mohammed Anifa, hailing from Palani, who was admitted to the Government Hospital four days ago, succumbed in the early hours of today. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for high fever and referred to the Government Hospital.

Similarly, 36-year-old Mahesh Kumar of Chinnamettupalayam also died of influenza in a private hospital this morning, hospital sources said.

The actual death toll may be even higher, as the deaths in the private hospitals were not officially reported to the Health Department, even as 16 deaths were reported in Government and private hospitals in and around the city, with patients also being admitted from Tirupur, Erode and Salem districts.

In the last four days, 34-year-old Parimala and 56-year-old Michael Raj of the city died on Friday and Saturday respectively in the Government Hospital, while 36-year-old Kuttiamma of Bhavani in Erode district died on Saturday, the sources said.

A total of 29 persons are undergoing treatment for the flu in the Government Hospital and the condition of two to three is said to be serious.

