Two-wheeler thefts double in city compared to last year

In a shocking revelation, it is learnt that the number of two-wheeler thefts in the city has doubled in the year 2016 up to November, in comparison with 2015 in the same period.

The city recorded 239 two-wheeler theft cases in 2016, whereas the numbers stood only at 120 in the same period last year, according to the Crime Records Bureau.

The recovery rate on the other hand is not impressive like previous year’s – 76 out of 100 two-wheelers were recovered – only a little above 50 per cent (110 two-wheelers) has been achieved this year.

Attributing the rising number to the confessions made by those arrested in this connection, a senior police official said, “Usually when a person is arrested for vehicle thefts, it is likely that he might have been involved in more such cases in the past. Those numbers would be added to the current year’s list after the confession.”

According to sources, most of the two-wheeler thefts were recorded in Gandhipuram, Ramanathapuram and R S Puram as the number of registered cases were relatively higher than other police jurisdictions.

Most of the stolen two-wheelers are sent to other States by changing the number plate; some are dismantled in local mechanic shops in the city and the parts sold. According to the police, such stolen vehicles are involved in criminal activities, including chain snatching, as the culprits can abandon the vehicles in case of emergencies.

“In some cases, the culprits watch the vehicle for a couple of days and then steal it,” said an official.

Reacting to the issue, S. Lakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said that vehicle thefts occur when vehicles are parked for long hours on road sides. “People should be vigilant and double-check if they have locked their vehicle well,” she told Covai Post.

She further added that the department was encouraging installment of CCTV cameras in most places to detect two-wheeler and other thefts.

With inputs from A.T. Jahar