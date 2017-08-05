Two women relieved of chains

In two separate incidents, miscreants snatched gold chains from two women in the city on Friday Lakshmi, a resident of Periyanaickenpalayam, was on her way to a temple in Bharati Nagar on Friday, when two motorbike borne men snatched her three sovereign chain and sped away.
Based on her son-in-law’s complaint, Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered a case.
In another incident at Pollachi, Santamani was on her way to the temple, when two miscreants in a two-wheeler – who were coming in the opposite direction – snatched her eight sovereign chain and escaped.
Based on Santamani’s complaint, police have registered a case.
