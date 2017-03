Thanjavur: Two youth died and one was critically injured when their motorcycle collided with a lorry near Pattukottai.

Kavidas (35), Maheswaran (32) died on the spot while Veera Manikandan (25) who was admitted to the Government Hospital in Pattukottai was later shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The accident happened near Vadacheri bypass on Saturday night. Pattukottai police have registered a case.