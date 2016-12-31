Two youths arrested for murdering Plus One student

Thanjavur: Police today arrested two youths in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old in Kumbakonam a couple of days ago.

Abdul Majid, son of Nizam Moideen and resident of Cooperative Nagar in Dharasuram, was a Plus One student in a private higher secondary school in Kumbakonam. Majid, who left his house in his motorcycle on December 28 evening to pick up a relative studying in Class six from a tuition centre located at East street, did not return home till late night. Subsequently, his father Nizam lodged a complaint at Kumbakonam taluk police station.

Meanwhile, Majid was found brutally assaulted and murdered under the Cauvery river bridge at Mangudi Twin Pillaiyar temple on the Kumbakonam –Valayapettai bypass the next morning.

On being informed by local residents, police rushed there, retrieved his body and sent it to government hospital in Kumbakonam for post-mortem. Majid’s two-wheeler and mobile phone were found missing.

Subsequently, a special team was formed, comprising five Inspectors, to nab the murderers. Upon investigation, police discovered the involvement of two youths namely Shanmugasundaram (25) and Ramamurthy (23), hailing from Dharasuram area.

Meanwhile, both Shanmugasundaram and Ramamurthy surrendered before the Swamimalai village administrative officer Jayaraj who, in turn, handed over them at Swamimalai police station.

Interrogation by police revealed that Majid had reportedly teased Shanmugasundaram’s lover and subsequently Shanmugasundaram, together with his friend Ramamurthy, murdered the boy and threw his body into the river. Police have arrested the duo.