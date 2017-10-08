Two youths hurl stone at Govt bus; break glass

Police are on the look out for two motorcycle-borne youths, who hurled stones at a government bus near Sowripalayam today.

The passengers of Bus No. 42 were shocked to notice the youth suddenly stopped their bike and hurl stones at the bus, resulting in breaking of front glass this evening, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and investigations are on to nab the culprits, by utilising the CCTV footage in the area, they said.