UDF calls for hartal in Idukki

Kerala: Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Idukki on Friday in protest against the alleged police assault on them while they were taking out a march to DSP office in Thodupuzha condemning the attack on KSU workers in Kollam.

Party sources claimed that some of the protesters suffered injuries in the attack.

The hartal will affect vehicular movement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Large number of workers from Cumbum, Theni and other villages in Tamil Nadu take the public transport to work in different plantations and factories in Idukki.