Understanding of documentation vital to avail jobs in logistics

“Understanding of documentation done in foreign trade is an important aspect to avail jobs in the international logistics market,” said M. Nagarajan, while giving a lecture on the ‘Role of Documentation in the Logistics Industry.’

Nagarajan, who is Director, Manza Impex Services, was invited to share his experiences with students as part the “Logistician’s Week” organised by the Post Graduate and Research Department of International Business at Sree Narayana Guru College, K.G. Chavadi from 6th – 10th Feb.

He further added, “There is a need for paperless transactions, which will make trade easier for the exporter and importer.”

Around 50 students attended the seminar today.

In the comings days, experts from the logistics industry will give students more insights into the workings of the industry.