Unidentified man’s body recovered; brutal murder suspected

The body of a man was found in an abandoned place in Sulur on the outskirts of Coimbatore today.

Based on information received, the police rushed to Mayileripalayam, under the Chettipalayam Police Station limits, and found the body of the man, aged about 35 years, with both the hands tied, and two stones lying near the head.

An empty bottle of kerosene, and traces of burnt grass found at the crime scene indicated that attempts were made to burn the body, police said. The police have launched an investigation. Attempts are on to identify the man.