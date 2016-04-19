FLASH NEWS Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record Mumbai civic body polls witnesses highest turnout in 25 yrs ITC to hike cigarette prices by up to 13%

Coimbatore


Unidentified man’s body recovered; brutal murder suspected

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2016

The body of a man was found in an abandoned place in Sulur on the outskirts of Coimbatore today.

Based on information received, the police rushed to Mayileripalayam, under the Chettipalayam Police Station limits, and found the body of the man, aged about 35 years, with both the hands tied, and two stones lying near the head.

An empty bottle of kerosene, and traces of burnt grass found at the crime scene indicated that attempts were made to burn the body, police said. The police have launched an investigation. Attempts are on to identify the man.

