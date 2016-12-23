Uplifting, yogic art

“This art is the most vibrant when it is unplanned; it is more about the experience which gives the feel of yoga at the end of the session,” says Priya Raghuraam, who is an internationally certified zentangle teacher and certified trainer with Heal Your Life, a US-based wellbeing enterprise. She has introduced the concept of ‘Yoga with Pen’ here.

Zentangle is basically structured doodling aimed at increasing focus and creativity, and providing a sense of wellbeing and beating stress by drawing repetitive patterns. In the sessions she has conducted, Priya combined a few zentangle modules to calm the mind and help people slow down.

The modules are built around the art, which is aimed at putting a person into a state of relaxed meditation; affirmation, which includes appreciating and being positive about others at the session and compiling, where all the participants’ zentangles are kept together to built one beautiful design to convey a message that nobody is better than you nobody is less than you.

Talking about the participants so far, Priya said, “Two categories of people come for the session; some are interested in developing their artistic skill and others want to relax or experience yoga with the pen.”

About introducing this style of yoga to bigger audiences, she said, “If I get an opportunity, I would like to conduct such sessions for corporate firms, hospitals and for students who are preparing for competitive exams.”