Uproot ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ trees: Vaiko

Thanjavur: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has called upon the educated youth and the villagers to come forward to uproot the ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ (Prosopis Juliflora) trees as it has become a threat to ecology.

Talking to reporters after hoisting the party flag near the railway junction here today, Vaiko said ‘Seemai karuvelam’ trees was harmful to the ecology since it turned the land dry by sucking ground water. “These trees destroy other plants and crops. They are detrimental to agriculture and it has been scientifically proved. It turns the soil toxic and makes it unfit for cultivation,” he said.

“The Government alone cannot destroy these trees. Educated youth and villagers also should come forward to uproot them,” he added.

Vaiko said that he was pained to see the Cauvery river, once overflowing, totally dry. He cautioned that Delta districts in Tamil Nadu would turn into another Ethiopia, full of drought and famine, for two reasons – Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water and the Mullai Periyar row with Kerala.

Vaiko also condemned the BJP-led Central Government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board.

He commended the students for their peaceful protest that paved the way for conduct of Jallikattu.