US-based medical tourism firm certifies Ramakrishna Hospitals

Giving a boost to medical tourism in Coimbatore, Medical Travel Quality Alliance (MTQuA), a U.S.-based medical tourism firm has certified Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here on Friday.

The certificate was handed over to Swathy Rohit, Chief Business Officer of SNR Sons Charitable Trust that runs the hospital. Ramakrishna Hospitals is the first institute to be certified by MTQuA in Tamil Nadu.

The certification has been given based on health care and service providing facility of the hospital. “This certification will also help the institution to get medical advice and training from the international medical fraternity,” Julie W. Munro, President and Founder of MTQuA, said.

“The mission of this alliance is to advance patient safety and medical excellence for travelling patents by encouraging, developing and promoting professionalism in medical travel,” she added.

Initially, a team of two members including Munro and Janet M. Geddes, Finance and Governance Senior Advisor inspected the hospital for three days before certifying the institution.