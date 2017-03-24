FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


US-based medical tourism firm certifies Ramakrishna Hospitals

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017

Giving a boost to medical tourism in Coimbatore, Medical Travel Quality Alliance (MTQuA), a U.S.-based medical tourism firm has certified Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here on Friday.

The certificate was handed over to Swathy Rohit, Chief Business Officer of SNR Sons Charitable Trust that runs the hospital. Ramakrishna Hospitals is the first institute to be certified by MTQuA in Tamil Nadu.

The certification has been given based on health care and service providing facility of the hospital. “This certification will also help the institution to get medical advice and training from the international medical fraternity,” Julie W. Munro, President and Founder of MTQuA, said.

“The mission of this alliance is to advance patient safety and medical excellence for travelling patents by encouraging, developing and promoting professionalism in medical travel,” she added.

Initially, a team of two members including Munro and Janet M. Geddes, Finance and Governance Senior Advisor inspected the hospital for three days before certifying the institution.

thandoraa

