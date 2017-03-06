Usage of drinking water in toilets: AAP plea to administration

The Coimbatore unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has urged the district administration to advice people to stop using drinking water in toilets.

In a petition to the Collector, T.N. Hariharan, the party’s north zone Coordinator, Mohammed Rafi, said many people were using drinking water distributed by the Corporation for sanitary usage.

“When water is so scarce, the administration should advice public not to use drinking water for such purposes. They can use alternatives like ground water,” he said in the petition.

A survey should be conducted to check how many households were using drinking water for these purposes.

“Most of the houses have borewells. If they are used properly then there will be a solution to water scarcity,” Rafi said.