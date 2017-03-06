FLASH NEWS North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into sea near Japan Over 30% of India’s youth not in employment, education Our Benaras is older than history: PM Modi quotes Mark Twain Pakistan captures 94 Indian fishermen, 17 boats 30% MU students who applied for re-evaluation wrongly failed Australians have gotten into Virat Kohli’s head: Hayden PM waived ₹1.4 lakh crore loans of rich people: Rahul Gandhi Will make Delhi like London if AAP wins MCD: Kejriwal Air Costa stops all flight bookings amid cash crunch Man City regain third spot in PL with fourth consecutive win

Coimbatore


Usage of drinking water in toilets: AAP plea to administration

Covai Post Network
March 6, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The Coimbatore unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has urged the district administration to advice people to stop using drinking water in toilets.

In a petition to the Collector, T.N. Hariharan, the party’s north zone Coordinator, Mohammed Rafi, said many people were using drinking water distributed by the Corporation for sanitary usage.

“When water is so scarce, the administration should advice public not to use drinking water for such purposes. They can use alternatives like ground water,” he said in the petition.

A survey should be conducted to check how many households were using drinking water for these purposes.

“Most of the houses have borewells. If they are used properly then there will be a solution to water scarcity,” Rafi said.

