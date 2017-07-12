Using mobile phones makes common man vulnerable to cyber attack: CoP

Common man should be cautious, as using mobile phones makes them vulnerable to cyber attacks, City Police Commissioner, Dr. A. Amalraj said today.
Inaugurating a two-day national workshop on cyber security and digital forensics at Bharathiar University here, he said common man has to be sensitised about the danger of cyber terrorism.
All of us should be aware of the cyber threats happening in day to day life and make plans accordingly to prevent them, he said.
University Vice-Chancellor Dr. A. Ganapathy said that by virtue of its dynamic nature, cyber security required continuous tracking of evolving technologies globally and its alignment with a country’s R&D objective and agenda.
“Increasing role of cyber space puts in place a high demand of exchange of R&D activities to be carried out in the nation,” he said.
About 250 persons, including faculty, scholars and students are participating in the workshop.
