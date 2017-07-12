12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Uttarakhand witnessed maximum number of protests in 2016
  • Amarnath attack bus driver to get ₹5 lakh reward
  • China to block Internet VPNs from 2018
  • Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lanka captain
  • Bengaluru bar owners protest against highway liquor ban
  • South Africa’s Tsotsobe handed 8-yr ban for match fixing
  • If terrorists carried beef, they would’ve been killed: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
  • All Kashmiris aren’t terrorists: Rajnath Singh rebuts troll
  • Delhi on high alert post Amarnath Yatra terror attack
  • China responsibility theory on N Korea needs to stop: China
Coimbatore

Using mobile phones makes common man vulnerable to cyber attack: CoP

Covai Post Network
July 12, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Common man should be cautious, as using mobile phones makes them vulnerable to cyber attacks, City Police Commissioner, Dr. A. Amalraj said today.

Inaugurating a two-day national workshop on cyber security and digital forensics at Bharathiar University here, he said common man has to be sensitised about the danger of cyber terrorism.

All of us should be aware of the cyber threats happening in day to day life and make plans accordingly to prevent them, he said.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr. A. Ganapathy said that by virtue of its dynamic nature, cyber security required continuous tracking of evolving technologies globally and its alignment with a country’s R&D objective and agenda.

“Increasing role of cyber space puts in place a high demand of exchange of R&D activities to be carried out in the nation,” he said.

About 250 persons, including faculty, scholars and students are participating in the workshop.

