Vaiko accuses Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu in Cauvery dispute

Thanjavur: MDMK general secretary Vaiko today accused the Narendra Modi-led led government at the Centre, of betraying Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue by not constituting the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the final verdicts of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

Accompanied by his party’s local functionaries, Vaiko garlanded the statue of EVR Periyar in Thanjavur today, and paid his respects on the occasion of the late leader’s 138th birth anniversary.

Later, addressing the media persons, Vaiko said that the 28-months-old BJP government has been deserting and betraying Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue, just like the erstwhile Congress government did. “It is the duty and responsibility of the Centre to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the final verdict of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal,” he added.

Vaiko warned that India’s integrity will be badly shaken if the BJP government continued to act against the interest of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery, Mullai Periyar and Palar issues. He also urged Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to convene all party meeting and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show him that the entire population of Tamil Nadu stands united in the Cauvery issue.