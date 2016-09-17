FLASH NEWS Giant emerald weighing 360 kg found in Brazil Man United beat Ajax to clinch maiden Europa League title Mumbai ranked world’s 2nd most densely populated city by WEF Age proof not mandatory for Aadhaar enrolment: UIDAI Army free to take decisions in a war-like zone: Jaitley What are you feeding Trump, Pope Francis asks Melania Pope Francis gifts Donald Trump letter on climate change Serena Williams joins the board of SurveyMonkey Mumbai to reclaim underwater British-era plots for road

Coimbatore


Vaiko accuses Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu in Cauvery dispute

Covai Post Network
September 17, 2016

Thanjavur: MDMK general secretary Vaiko today accused the Narendra Modi-led led government at the Centre, of betraying Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue by not constituting the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the final verdicts of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

Accompanied by his party’s local functionaries, Vaiko garlanded the statue of EVR Periyar in Thanjavur today, and paid his respects on the occasion of the late leader’s 138th birth anniversary.

Later, addressing the media persons, Vaiko said that the 28-months-old BJP government has been deserting and betraying Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue, just like the erstwhile Congress government did. “It is the duty and responsibility of the Centre to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee as per the final verdict of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal,” he added.

Vaiko warned that India’s integrity will be badly shaken if the BJP government continued to act against the interest of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery, Mullai Periyar and Palar issues. He also urged Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to convene all party meeting and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show him that the entire population of Tamil Nadu stands united in the Cauvery issue.

Comments 42
Thanks for these tips. One thing I additionally believe is always that credit cards supplying a 0 monthly interest often bait consumers along with zero interest, instant authorization and easy on the net balance transfers, however beware of the real factor that is going to void your 0 easy streets annual percentage rate and also throw you out into the bad house rapid. http://www.xn----7sbbajmca0all6a6aoic4v.xn--p1ai/user/yamevent9/ [Cletus Crigler] - Nov 01, 2016
Many thanks, this site is extremely practical.| http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Anton Heintzelman] - Apr 07, 2017
It has been very useful for my reading of this article, because it is instructive, informative and very interesting. http://www.sobretarot.com/tarotdeldia/ [Andre Pehowic] - Apr 15, 2017
I gotta favorite this web site it seems extremely helpful very helpful [computer equipment disposal] - Apr 15, 2017
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there. [old computer equipment recycling] - Apr 16, 2017
hello!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we be in contact extra about your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you. [bulk computer recycling] - Apr 16, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://www.cheapfakeoakleyssunglasses.com{cheap [fake oakley sunglasses|cheap fake oakleys}] - Apr 19, 2017
womens shoe stores https://wirisi.com/heels-pumps-161114002.html [Cammie Guida] - Apr 21, 2017
sale shoes http://www.ebay.com/itm/232242988150?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649 [Alia Franceski] - Apr 23, 2017
ladies footwear online http://www.dhgate.com/product/cheap-womens-high-heels-shoes-online-buy/396501022.html [Jessi Decoster] - Apr 23, 2017
cheap mens shoes https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160922008.html [Alita Drexler] - Apr 24, 2017
Thank you a lot for giving everyone an exceptionally memorable chance to read in detail from here. It is always so useful and full of amusement for me and my office colleagues to search your website at a minimum thrice in a week to study the fresh issues you have got. Not to mention, I am also actually impressed concerning the excellent secrets you serve. Selected two areas in this posting are unquestionably the most suitable we have all ever had. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CO9i1gsZiwI [turquoise fascinators] - Apr 25, 2017
Immigration is the political pinata that keeps on giving to our GOP friends,Trump knows it and it's playing the GOP base like a fiddle with a mythical entity call The Wall, deporting millions of people that basically do the jobs Americans won't even contemplate it's im-possible my friends. WHO is going to pick vegetables, mow your lawn for a few dollars, make beds in big hotels, work back breaking construction jobs for a pittance? I have seen many many times a full crew of city workers maybe ten guys with three big trucks idling by just to pour a section of sidewalk, a job 3 of my amigos would do in half a day instead of a full day, imagine college kids picking tomatoes, that will be the day, want to get us out? http://www.mmfporn.com/mydirtyhobby-bibixxx-ndash-anal-creampie-im-waschkeller-und.html [Kelley Bergum] - Apr 26, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. http://www.leptongroupltd.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=893810 [buy college diploma] - Apr 27, 2017
I believe that avoiding refined foods could be the first step to lose weight. They will taste great, but refined foods possess very little nutritional value, making you take more simply to have enough vigor to get over the day. If you're constantly having these foods, transitioning to whole grain products and other complex carbohydrates will let you have more power while ingesting less. Thanks alot : ) for your blog post. http://wme.lzu.edu.cn/geosite/mediawiki/index.php/Guidelines_To_Get_Rid_Of_That_Ringing_In_Your_Ears..._advice_number_39_from_893 [how to produce more semen] - Apr 28, 2017
I really wanted to write a remark in order to thank you for these fabulous solutions you are placing here. My considerable internet lookup has now been honored with good quality know-how to talk about with my friends and family. I 'd repeat that most of us site visitors actually are unquestionably fortunate to exist in a useful website with very many marvellous people with very beneficial tips. I feel extremely lucky to have come across your entire web pages and look forward to plenty of more awesome moments reading here. Thank you again for all the details. http://www.kompasiana.com/airku717/sk-bupati-imas-hampir-dicabut_58fb95391097734e432341cf [bupati imas] - Apr 29, 2017
Wonderful paintings! That is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this post higher! Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thanks =) http://www.kompasiana.com/yumarni/kasus-heri-tantan-membuka-lapak-di-tokop-dia_5905084b4723bda42f7a3bdd [kasus heri tantan] - Apr 30, 2017
porn movie http://www.mangyono.com/2016/05/profil-hj-imas-aryumningsih-se-bupati-wakil-bupati-subang.html [free download porn movie - mangyono.com] - Apr 30, 2017
Where does it all end? The President's job is to make sure the laws are enforced. Yet his underlings (State Executive Branch) are blatantly refusing to enforce the laws. Congress made the laws to protect the citizens of the U.S.A., yet those laws are being ignored. The Court's job is to interpret the laws, not make them...I wonder how the Judiciary gives the opinion that the laws are not important, the safety of the citizens are not important compared to the citizens of other countries. http://www.bigbootyporn.org/watch/sex-videos-hq-hd-porn-233.html [Jeffrey Ruppe] - May 02, 2017
boots for women online shopping https://wirisi.com/heels-sandals-160913001.html [Gustavo Maxham] - May 03, 2017
sandals https://wirisi.com/flats-casual-161224002.html [Karoline Demko] - May 05, 2017
very nice post, i undoubtedly enjoy this amazing site, keep on it https://goo.gl/vcfrTg [Florentina Scalzi] - May 05, 2017
best cheap shoe websites https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161021002.html [Carlton Mione] - May 06, 2017
Will our NSA finally show if they can counteract the Russians and make them suffer a very public take down? The gauntlet has been thrown. Will we respond? Will the orange buffoon allow it? http://www.freebiporn.com/search/goo [Vivian Weeler] - May 06, 2017
The refreshing Zune browser is remarkably positive, however not as Wonderful as the iPod's. It works well, still just isn't as instant as Safari, and is made up of a clunkier interface. If oneself from time to time application upon using the web browser that's not an issue, however if you are building in the direction of examine the net alot against your PMP then the iPod's much larger screen and improved browser could possibly be major. http://www.theecommerceconsultancy.net [ecommerce asia] - May 07, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. https://www.essayfinish.com英国论文代写 [论文代写] - May 08, 2017
If you happen to be even now upon the fence: grab your preferred earphones, mind down towards a Best Get and question toward plug them into a Zune then an iPod and see which a person seems better toward your self, and which interface will make oneself smile far more. Then you can comprehend which is right for you. http://www.personaltips.org [personal family] - May 08, 2017
The app purchases come because of, increased quantity of goldto make purchases within the larger levels. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 10, 2017
Fingers down, Apple's app retailer wins as a result of a mile. It really is a enormous range of all forms of applications vs a instead disappointed amount of a handful for Zune. Microsoft is made up of systems, specially in the realm of game titles, but I am not of course I would will need towards guess upon the long run if this element is considerable to you. The iPod is a significantly far better final decision inside of that circumstance. http://www.wallartcollections.org [find art] - May 10, 2017
kids shoe stores online http://www.ebay.com/itm/232240912018?ssPageName=STRK:MESELX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1555.l2649 [Victor Thoroughman] - May 11, 2017
The fresh new Zune browser is surprisingly good, nonetheless not as optimistic as the iPod's. It works perfectly, however is just not as instant as Safari, and is made up of a clunkier interface. If by yourself sometimes plan upon getting the net browser which is not an issue, but if you happen to be creating toward study the world wide web alot towards your PMP then the iPod's larger sized show and better browser may be important. http://www.theelectronicsspecialist.net [home electronics] - May 11, 2017
Arms down, Apple's app keep wins through a mile. It is really a massive selection of all sorts of applications vs a as a substitute sad alternative of a handful for Zune. Microsoft includes Ideas, in particular inside the realm of games, yet I am not sure I would have to have in the direction of bet on the upcoming if this part is considerable in the direction of you. The iPod is a much far better conclusion in that circumstance. http://www.homefinancialservices.net [money tips] - May 11, 2017
Some truly quality blog posts on this site, saved to my bookmarks . http://pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators-and-wedding-hats/ [{beige hair fascinators|beige fascinators|beige fascinator|beige fascinator headband|beige hair beige fascinator hat] - May 11, 2017
I'll devices this study toward Two designs of Those: current Zune owners who are thinking of an update, and americans attempting in the direction of make a decision between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other gamers value looking at out there, including the Sony Walkman X, yet I anticipate this provides on your own sufficient details in direction of generate an mindful option of the Zune vs players other than the iPod line as very well.) http://www.collegeplanningtips.org [college education] - May 12, 2017
The Zune concentrates upon getting a Transportable Media Player. Not a world wide web browser. Not a match machine. Perhaps inside of the potential it'll do even greater within individuals areas, nevertheless for presently it is a remarkable direction in direction of organize and hear toward your songs and movies, and is without peer inside that regard. The iPod's rewards are its internet browsing and apps. If people stable more compelling, maybe it is your best option. http://www.personalproductservices.net [personal product services] - May 12, 2017
one line shoes https://wirisi.com/boots-shoes-161105003.html [Malcom Waroway] - May 13, 2017
Concerning me and my spouse we've owned a lot more MP3 avid gamers more than the years than I can count, together with Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so on. But, the closing few a long time I have settled down towards just one line of gamers. Why? Because I was pleased to check out how well-designed and exciting in direction of use the underappreciated (and commonly mocked) Zunes are. http://www.shoppingwithyou.org [your store] - May 13, 2017
The Zune concentrates on getting a Moveable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Quite possibly in the future it's going to do even much better inside of those areas, yet for previously it is a Good way towards prepare and listen in direction of your songs and films, and is devoid of peer inside that respect. The iPod's advantages are its world wide web going to and applications. If all those sound even further powerful, quite possibly it is your great decision. http://www.theentertainmentsource.org [entertainment source] - May 14, 2017
Sorry for the significant assessment, nonetheless I am really loving the fresh Zune, and hope this, as very well as the ideal evaluations some other people today have created, will help your self make your mind up if it is the immediately alternative for you. http://www.businessmarketingproduct.org [business marketing] - May 14, 2017
I am going to products this evaluate to 2 versions of human beings: existing Zune property owners who are considering an upgrade, and people attempting towards choose amongst a Zune and an iPod. (There are other avid gamers importance thinking about out there, like the Sony Walkman X, but I anticipate this features you enough data in direction of make an informed preference of the Zune vs avid gamers other than the iPod line as nicely.) http://www.themusicreviews.org [the music reviews] - May 16, 2017
new shoes online https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161221002.html [Anita Mbamalu] - May 19, 2017
Vaiko accuses Centre of betraying Tamil Nadu in Cauvery dispute – The Covai Post game poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [game poker online] - May 25, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS