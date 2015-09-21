FLASH NEWS MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources It is very shocking what OPS had said yesterday. So much of uncertainty is not good for the state: Kanimozhi I thought Jaya would come back; everyone said she was recovering. When I heard the news of her demise, we felt like we lost all power: OPS BJP is totally silent on OPS vs Sasikala. Governor has not performed his duty and its showing in poor light: Subramanian Swamy I am going by constitution and Sasikala has majority, that’s why she is entitled to be CM: Subramanian Swamy Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation

Coimbatore


Valankulam to get more trees

- By Jabez John Anand
September 21, 2015

The bunds of the Valankulam water tank will soon get more trees as the District Forest Department began digging pits to plant saplings on Saturday.

According to sources, the department had, in 2007, planted up to 500 trees along the bunds with the help of Cotton City Developers, a private real estate firm. M. Senthil Kumar, Forest Range Officer with the Coimbatore Social Forestry Range, said that Neem trees, rain trees, and other miscellaneous trees were planted on the edges of the Sungam by-pass road in 2007.

“The trees were maintained properly and are all grown up now. They provide fresh air to the area. However, there were gaps between the trees that need to be filled in order to make the place greener.. Hence, we sought the help of a private college for planting more saplings,” he said.

Senthil Kumar said that department intends to plant around 250 saplings which will be maintained by Eashwar College. He also stated that the college would also put in place tree guards for all the trees. “Pit digging process is underway and we will start planting the saplings when the monsoon begins in order to help the saplings grow better,” he added.

The trees along the tank will also attract birds like little cormorants, purple and grey herons, little and cattle egrets.

