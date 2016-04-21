Van with lift for Tamilisai

Competing with the campaigning style of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, Tamilisai Soundararajan, President of BJP Tamil Nadu, would soon start campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State in a specially made van with a lift.

Notably, though many star campaigners used specialised vans for campaigning during elections, the van to be used by Tamilisai is the only other van that had a lift inside after the van used by Jayalalithaa.

The lift has been designed by a Coimbatore based designer in such a way that a platform would raise the seat above the roof of the vehicle to help Tamilisai campaign from her vehicle.

According to sources, the nearly Rs. 60 lakh vehicle was transported from Coimbatore to Chennai on Thursday to be used for campaigning soon.

The van further has a toilet, a rolling chair, a bed, high-tech suspension and a refrigerator.