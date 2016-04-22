FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Vanathi asked to be punctual

Covai Post Network
April 22, 2016

In a peculiar request made by the public, a homemaker from Coimbatore has urged BJP’s State Vice President Vanathi Srinivasan to be punctual to meetings if and when she was elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Coimbatore South Constituency.

The request came from Vijayalakshmi, during ‘Illatharasigaludan Iniya Urayadal’ (Conversing with homemakers), one of Vanathi’s signature campaigns. Apparently, Vanathi was late by more than one-and-half hours to the meeting, which was scheduled to start by 4.00 p.m., on Friday.

“Usually MLAs and political heads tend to be late and I request you not to repeat this again after becoming an MLA,” she told Vanathi.

While one of the women further asked whether if Vanathi would work towards the eradication of the religious image that the BJP carried according to her, another woman also asked about her plans for the constituency in which she was contesting from.

Replying to the query, Vanathi said that she would soon be releasing an exclusive manifesto for the constituency which would address the issues in that particular constituency.

She further claimed that her plans for the city would be visible once the manifesto was released adding that employment and security to women would be some of the main aspects.

“I am also planning to make my MLA office into an employment centre, which would always be open to the youth of Coimbatore,” she claimed.

Further, people who participated raised issues like security, health and hygiene, education for women, and a local leader for BJP in the State, which was lacking according to them.

