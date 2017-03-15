Vanathi ends ‘Quench the Thirst’ yatra

The five-day ‘Quench the Thirst’ yatra carried out by Coimbatore BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan concluded at Uliyampalayam on the city outskirts with the desilting of a lake.

The yatra, launched on March 10, saw the desilting of the 2.5-acre lake with participation of a number of party workers. Vanathi attended a number of rallies in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

The yatra, she said was to `regain the water resources of Coimbatore including rivers Noyyal and Bhavani’.

She told the media that she wanted the State Government to realize that water sources were important and lakes and rivers also needed to be saved from encroachment.

“There is no use in pondering over water scarcity when we do not use the resource properly. Coimbatore has number of lakes and they will prove very helpful if they are maintained properly,” she added.

Ten saplings were planted in the bunds of the Uliyampalayam Lake on Wednesday to mark the yatra. Students from the Avinashilingam University for Women also participated in the event.