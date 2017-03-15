FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

Coimbatore


Vanathi ends ‘Quench the Thirst’ yatra

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2017

The five-day ‘Quench the Thirst’ yatra carried out by Coimbatore BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan concluded at Uliyampalayam on the city outskirts with the desilting of a lake.

The yatra, launched on March 10, saw the desilting of the 2.5-acre lake with participation of a number of party workers. Vanathi attended a number of rallies in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

The yatra, she said was to `regain the water resources of Coimbatore including rivers Noyyal and Bhavani’.

She told the media that she wanted the State Government to realize that water sources were important and lakes and rivers also needed to be saved from encroachment.

“There is no use in pondering over water scarcity when we do not use the resource properly. Coimbatore has number of lakes and they will prove very helpful if they are maintained properly,” she added.

Ten saplings were planted in the bunds of the Uliyampalayam Lake on Wednesday to mark the yatra. Students from the Avinashilingam University for Women also participated in the event.

