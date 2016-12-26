Vannadasan bags Vishnupuram Literary Award

“I express the ‘milk of human kindness’ in all my writings, which is embedded in all humans. If life is comparable to a barren stretch of land, I would say the quality of mercy and kindness is like ground water and the redeeming factor in human life,” said writer Vannadasan, accepting the Vishnupuram Literary Award at a function held in Coimbatore Vannadasan, the winner of the Sahitya Akademi award for his short story collection Oru Siru Isai was handed over the award by writer HS Siva Prakash, in the presence of a galaxy of Tamil writers who attended the function organised in Bharthiya Vidya Bhavan. Born as S Kalayanasundaran, Vannadasan is the son of famous critic Thi Ka Sivashankaran. He writes simple and telling poetry in the pen-name Kalyanji.

Writer Jayamohan, speaking on the occasion, said, “Vannadasan is a writers’ writer. His passionate rendering of the inner feelings of his characters is the noteworthy feature of his writings.”

“Vannadasan’s writes in a simple style and his stories are shorn of any negativism. Though his protagonists are ordinary men, he gives an artistic insight into each of his characters, which makes him unique in Tamil literature,” said Poet Puviarasu, a two time Sahitya Akademi winner himself.

A galaxy of Tamil writers, including Ira. Murugan, Bava Chelladurai, and actor Nasar, took part in the award function. Vishnupuram Award, given by readers’ circle, is an important annual award given to Tamil writers.