VAO commits suicide allegedly due to ‘work pressure’

Thanjavur: A newly married Village Administrative Officer (VAO) allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near here on Friday evening.

M Venkatesan (34), resident of Vidhya Nagar in Reddipalayam area in the city and working as VAO in Thalayamangalam in Orathanadu taluk, reportedly resorted to this extreme step unable to bear the work pressure and humiliation from higher officials.

Venkatesan was also in-charge of Karaimeendarkottai village.

Venkatesan who left for work as usual on Friday morning did not return home till night. Meanwhile, some railway employees found his body lying on the tracks near Vannarapettai railway station at 8.30 pm. Venkatesan allegedly jumped in front of the Karaikal-Ernakulam Express train near the Vannarapettai railway junction while he was returning home after work. His wife Ilakkiya and his father Mohandass, a retired tahsildar, rushed to the spot and identified the body.

Venkatesan and Ilakkiya got married some six months back.

Functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers’ Association alleged that work pressure and humiliation from higher officials had forced Venkatesan to take this extreme step.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ilakkiya, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and sent his body to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for post-mortem.