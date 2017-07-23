Varsity suspends student who raised voice against Neduvasal, Kathiramangalam

Valarmathi, a post graduate student in Journalism and detained under Goondas Act, has been placed under suspension by Periyar University in Salem.
Valarmathi was arrested for distributing pamphlets in protest against the Hydro Carbon and methane project in Neduvasal and Kathiramangalam a couple of days ago and lodged in the Central Jail here.
Police alleged that the pamphlets contained slogans harmful to the interest of the Nation and detained her under Goondas Act.
In view of her detention under Goondas, Valarmathi was placed under suspension by the University, police sources said.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......Read More
Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......Read More