Varsity suspends student who raised voice against Neduvasal, Kathiramangalam

Valarmathi, a post graduate student in Journalism and detained under Goondas Act, has been placed under suspension by Periyar University in Salem.

Valarmathi was arrested for distributing pamphlets in protest against the Hydro Carbon and methane project in Neduvasal and Kathiramangalam a couple of days ago and lodged in the Central Jail here.

Police alleged that the pamphlets contained slogans harmful to the interest of the Nation and detained her under Goondas Act.

In view of her detention under Goondas, Valarmathi was placed under suspension by the University, police sources said.