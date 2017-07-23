23 Jul 2017, Edition - 740, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists arrested by Security forces in Bijapur
  • S Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’ of N Korea by 2020
  • Less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people in India: Govt
  • Interpol lists 173 ISIS suicide attackers targeting Europe
  • US to ban citizens from travelling to North Korea
Coimbatore

Varsity suspends student who raised voice against Neduvasal, Kathiramangalam

Covai Post Network
July 23, 2017

Valarmathi, a post graduate student in Journalism and detained under Goondas Act, has been placed under suspension by Periyar University in Salem.

Valarmathi was arrested for distributing pamphlets in protest against the Hydro Carbon and methane project in Neduvasal and Kathiramangalam a couple of days ago and lodged in the Central Jail here.

Police alleged that the pamphlets contained slogans harmful to the interest of the Nation and detained her under Goondas Act.

In view of her detention under Goondas, Valarmathi was placed under suspension by the University, police sources said.

