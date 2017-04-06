FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Vasan extends support to OPS

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan today extended support to former Chief Minster and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader O. Panneerselvam in the coming by-election to the R.K. Nagar constituency.

Vasan said his party would support E. Madhusudanan in the April 12 by-election for the constituency. He said he would jointly campaign with the former Chief Minister seeking votes for Madhusudanan.

Panneerselvam had earlier called on the TMC leader at his residence and sought his support.

Vasan said Panneerselvam earned the full trust of late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa.

