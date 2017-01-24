FLASH NEWS Venus Williams has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years Federer to face compatriot Wawrinka in Aus Open semifinal Vijay Mallya charged by CBI in IDBI bank loan default case, chargesheet also filed against bank’s ex-chairman Supreme Court transfers Ganga cleaning and sewage treatment case to the National Green Tribunal UK Supreme Court says Parliament must start the Brexit process Okinawa launches electric scooter in India at ₹43,700 Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court to pronounce order on framing of charges against ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran, others on Feb 2 Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists at Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district,J&K,reports

Coimbatore


Venue of Republic Day parade shifted

Covai Post Network
January 24, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The Coimbatore District Administration has shifted the Republic Day parade venue from VOC Park Grounds to PRS Grounds.

According to sources, the venue has been shifted to PRS as agitators might protest at VOC Grounds against celebrations.

In a release, the District Administration has said that District Collector T.N. Hariharan would accept the parade of the Police Department and honour the relatives of freedom fighters.

The public have been asked to assemble to witness the event where students would also perform cultural programmes.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS