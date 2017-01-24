Venue of Republic Day parade shifted

The Coimbatore District Administration has shifted the Republic Day parade venue from VOC Park Grounds to PRS Grounds.

According to sources, the venue has been shifted to PRS as agitators might protest at VOC Grounds against celebrations.

In a release, the District Administration has said that District Collector T.N. Hariharan would accept the parade of the Police Department and honour the relatives of freedom fighters.

The public have been asked to assemble to witness the event where students would also perform cultural programmes.