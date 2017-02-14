Verdict a reply to those lambasting Governor

The Supreme Court verdict convicting AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is a fitting reply to political parties which found fault in the Governor delaying the invite to her to be sworn in as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, according to State BJP president, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The initial rule of the late chief minister Jayalalithaa was free of corruption. But her friendship with Sasikala led her to corrupt practices which resulted in this conviction, Tamilisai told the media at the airport here today.

For those like Dravidar Kazhakam leader K Veeramani, TNCC president, Thirunavaukkarasar and VCK president Tol Tirumavalavan, who wanted the Governor to invite Sasikala, corruption was not an issue. And they blamed the Governor for the delay as also the BJP, she said.

The BJP was not for to capturing power and making a backdoor entry, she clarified. The people want a government free of corruption in the State.

Not inviting Sasikala should be seen as the first step towards ensuring a corruption-free and stable government in the State and not succumbing to coercion and compulsion, she said. The MLAs should now focus on welfare of the people and the State, she added. The verdict will help cleanse politics in the State.

Regarding the election of Edapadi Palanisamy as the leader of the AIADMK party in the Assembly, Tamilisai said that the MLAs held hostage in a resort should be given the opportunity to clear their stand without coercion.

Tamilisai said she was here to pay homage to those who were killed on this day in the 1998 serial bomb blasts and would leave for Erode to attend a party executive meeting tomorrow.